Just In: Court cancels PDP ex-spokesman’s 7yrs jail-term

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has cancelled the seven years jail-term imposed on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former spokesperson, Olisa Metuh, over alleged money laundering and ordered a fresh trial of the case.

A three-man panel of the court led by Justice Stephen Adah, on Wednesday unanimous held that the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice Okon Abang, were tainted with bias and therefore should not be allowed to stand.

The judges further ruled that the conviction of Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited were faulty and argued that a fresh trial would further set the records right.

Delivering the lead judgement, Adah held that the utterances of the trial judge during the course of the trial further established that he was biased against the convicts, an act that was not in conformity with the law.

He directed that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment to another judge other than Justice Abang.

It would be recalled that Abang had earlier in the year sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the then National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) under the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.