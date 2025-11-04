JUST IN: Court approves PDP’s national convention, mandates INEC to observe

A State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has approved the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) plan to hold its elective national convention on November 15 and 16, 2025, at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba.

The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor and observe the exercise to ensure compliance with electoral laws.

In the ruling delivered by Justice A. L. Akintola in Suit No. I/1336/2025, filed by Folahan Adelabi, an aspirant for the position of Deputy National Organizing Secretary, the court ordered the PDP, its servants, agents, or officers not to truncate or frustrate the party’s guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities, nor disrupt, prevent, or stop the planned national convention.

The Court also directed the Chairman of the National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Umaru Fintiri, to proceed with all arrangements relating to the exercise.

This ruling puts to rest all legal encumbrances, allowing the NCOC to finalize preparations for the seamless participation of the over 3,000 delegates, including statutory delegates, governors, National Assembly members, and party stakeholders from across the states and the FCT.

