JUST IN: Court affirms PDP national chairman’s suspension

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not end soon with a ruling by a High Court sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, restraining the embattled National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, staying in office and attaching himself to the position pending determination of a substantive suit that seeks to determine his fate.

After restraining the Ayu, the court adjourned the suit to April 17, 2023 for a hearing, to determine whether the party chairman could remain in office or not.

The court restrained the PDP chairman from parading himself on Monday after listening to the suit brought before it by a member of the PDP from Benue, Terhide Utaan, who is the plaintiff before Justice W. I Kpochi, obtained the order restraining Ayu from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi after obtaining the court order, the plaintiff said following the suspension of Ayu by his Igyorov Ward Exco on Sunday, it is wrong for him to keep up with the office of the national chairman and further disunite the party.

The court order came barely 24 hours after Ayu was suspended for anti-party activities in the wake of the party’s loss in the presidential election.

Before the court order, Ayu, in a statement by his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, argued that the ward lacked the powers to suspend him considering the party’s constitution.

Ayu’s political rival in the PDP and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday, said he is elated that Benue State ward exco passed a vote of no confidence in him.

“I am not from Benue State, but I am happy, and now that Benue State has done it, we would now come out and say we are in support of it,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

