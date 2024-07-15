JUST IN: Court affirms Ado-Bayero, four other Kano monarchs’ sack

A Kano State High Court has perpetually restrained Aminu Ado-Bayero and four other deposed Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as traditional rulers in the state.

The court ruled that the removal of the Emirs by the government through the law were authentic and that the dethroned monarch should stop addressing themselves as traditional rulers.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, Justice Amina Aliyu further restrained the 15th Emir of Kano and four other dethroned Emirs by themselves, servants, privies and any other persons appointed by them from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano, Karaye.

Aliyu said while delivering the judgment, that the issue of evicting the deposed Emir, Bayero, from his Nassarawa mini palace is a rent tribunal matter and is not before it.

In her judgment, she directed the deposed Emir and four other former Emirs to quickly hand over all the Emirate Traditional Royal Artefacts to the government and the substantive Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Justice Aliyu also said that the State Assembly Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 was done according to the Law as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution.

Similarly, she ruled that the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, assenting to the law is also done perfectly according to the Constitution.