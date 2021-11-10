JUST IN: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to next year

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned case of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to next year, January 19th and 20th, 2022, for continuation of hearing on allegations brought against him by the Federal Government.

Aside from that, the court also turned down the request from his counsel that the IPOB leader be granted bail and be made to come from home during approved date for sitting as against his continued detention in Directorate of State Service (DSS) custody.

More Details Soon

