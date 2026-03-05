JUST IN: Court acquits Abba Kyari of asset declaration charges

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari of all 23 counts of alleged non-declaration of assets filed by the the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), rulling that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence linking him or his brothers to the disputed properties.

The court noted that the NDLEA did not present key documents to prove ownership of the properties in question, including lands in Fountain Estate, Kasana, Linda Choko Road in Asokoro, and Maiduguri, Borno State.

