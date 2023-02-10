JUST IN: Council of State recommends printing new Naira notes after scarcity lingers

After listening to a series of complaints expressed by Nigerians over the inability to have access to the redesigned Naira notes, the Council of State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to print more redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes and disburse currency to commercial banks, as a measure to end long queues currency across the country.

The council stated that if printing the redesigned notes would elongate the queues, the President should allow both new and old banknotes to circulate concurrently to ease the tension caused by the scarcity.

Meanwhile, it approved the naira redesign policy, describing it as a measure for the development of the country, but faulted strategies adopted by the CBN for its circulation.

Addressing pressmen after the meeting chaired by the President on Friday, the Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, said that the Council illuminated the need for aggressive action by the CBN to ensure adequate supply of the naira in the system for proper implementation of the policy.

Malami, who was accompanied to the briefing Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, and his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, stated that the recommendations would be considered.

Echoing submissions by the Council, Ishaku stated that it proffered a number of suggestions to the President, particularly on the currency swap challenge which dominated discussions, following a debriefing from the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, and expressed the hope that President will take a decision soon by way intervention.

On the 2023 elections, Malami expressed the Council’s satisfaction with the level of preparation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the institutions.

Those who attended the Council meeting chaired by the President include the former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan; Yakubu Gowon, and Abdulsalami Abubakar as well as ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo who attended virtually.

Also present at the chamber was the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governors in attendance are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Babagana Zulum (Borno). Other governors that are virtually in attendance are Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and the Deputy Governors Nasarawa and Bauchi States.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele also attended the meeting.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, was also physically in attendance and is expected to brief the council on the preparations ahead of the 2023 elections. All Service Chiefs and Heads of security agencies were also physically present.

