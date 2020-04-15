Report on Interest

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases hit 190

Temitope

Ex First Bank director appeal against N9bn forfeiture

Abdulwaheed Usamah

Naira Marley releases new track from isolation

Olawale
Health

JUST IN: Coronavirus positive 63yrs old man dies in Lagos

By Olawale

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of another coronavirus patient, increasing the death toll to seven since the virus broke out in the state.
According to the Government, the deceased was a 63-year-old Nigerian man that does not have any travel history outside the country or contact with any of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who announced the death on Wednesday in a statement on his social media handle, added that the total number of discharged patients has increased to 69 after eight patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and other isolation centers.
Abayomi further disclosed that 25 coronavirus cases were recorded in the state yesterday, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 217.

The commissioner, however, urged residents to adhere strictly to the coronavirus preventive guidelines released by medical experts as measures to curtail its spread.

Olawale 885 posts 10 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.