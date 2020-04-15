JUST IN: Coronavirus positive 63yrs old man dies in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of another coronavirus patient, increasing the death toll to seven since the virus broke out in the state.

According to the Government, the deceased was a 63-year-old Nigerian man that does not have any travel history outside the country or contact with any of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who announced the death on Wednesday in a statement on his social media handle, added that the total number of discharged patients has increased to 69 after eight patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and other isolation centers.