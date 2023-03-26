JUST IN: Conte resigns as Tottenham Hotspur manager over poor performance

After several hours of discussion over Tottenham Hotspur’s poor performance in 2022-2023 season, the English club’s manager, Antonio Conte, has resigned from his position with 10 matches left in the season.

Conte, who recently returned to the sidelines after battling with an ailment, was said to have left his position after reaching mutual agreement with management of the club.

The Italian football tactician left his position on Sunday after the team was bundled out of the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) before the international break.

Conte:s former employers announced his resignation through a statement released on its official social media handle.

The club, meanwhile, has appointed Cristian Stellini as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.

According to the statement, We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

Daniel Levy, Chairman: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

