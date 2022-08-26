Just In: Construction workers, others trap under collapsed three-storey building in Abuja

Scores of workers and residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja were reported to have been trapped under a three-storey building that collapsed in Kubwa Satellite town, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Aside from the trapped victims, it was learnt that emergency officials alongside residents of the community have brought some occupants of the ill-fated building out with varying degrees of injuries.

It was learnt that the building caved in on Friday and efforts were ongoing to rescue everyone that may be trapped under the rubbles of the structure sited on Hamza Abdullahi Street Off Gado Nasco Road.

While some persons were said to have been rescued by emergency officials from the site with serious injuries and taken to the General Hospital, the number of casualties is yet unknown.

As of the time of this reporting, security agencies and National Emergency Management Agency officials were onground trying to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

A resident in the community, Emmanuel Omeke, who said he lives beside the building, claimed the collapsed building was initially a shopping mall but recently converted into residential apartments.

He suggested the addition of extra blocks to the structure may have led to the collapse of the building in FCT Abuja.

