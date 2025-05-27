JUST IN: Construction worker dies after two-storey building collapse in Lagos

An unidentified construction worker has been confirmed dead and nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a two-storey building undergoing construction caved in on the workers in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The collapse of the building sited around Ota-Ona junction of Ikorodu was said to have caused panic with the residents raising alarm that many have been trapped under the rubbles of the ill-fated building in the council.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the yet to be completed building collapsed at about 2pm on Tuesday during construction at the site.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the causalities number through a statement made available to newsmen during rescue operation at the scene.

He said: “Following distress alerts at 14:02hours, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from Agbowa and Alausa

“Upon arrival of Agency’s Tiger and Lion Response Teams at the incident scene by 14:40hours, it was discovered that a two-storey building undergoing construction had collapsed, with three victims trapped under the debris at the aforementioned location”.

Meanwhile, he noted that the agency’s intervention has aided the rescue of nine people who were removed under the rubbles

The LASEMA boss added that the injured victims have been attended by LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit, to ensure that they become stable before transfer to the hospital for advance medical care.