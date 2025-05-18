JUST IN: Construction worker dies after building collapses in Lagos

One construction worker has been confirmed dead and three sustained varying degrees of injuries after being rescued under the rubbles of a one-storey building that collapsed in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Aside from the rescued victims, eyewitnesses narrated that more people were still trapped beneath the debris.

The number of rescued workers from the ill-fated building under construction was confirmed by the Southwest coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, to newsmen on Sunday.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, added that the building at 96 Ishaga Road, opposite Idi Araba Central Mosque, Mushin, collapsed at about 15:30 hours.

Adeseye explained that the injured victims were attended to at the scene before being transferred to the hospital for further treatment by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

MORE DETAILS SOON