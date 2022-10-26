JUST IN: Columbia defeats Nigeria’s U-17 female team 6-5 during penalties

The Nigerian Under-17 female football team has been denied a spot in the final of ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup after losing 6-5 on penalties to their South American opponent, Columbia, during the semi-final encounter played in India.

Flamingos’ efforts to edge out their opponent during 90 minutes of the game proved abortive and did not open its defense for the Columbians to have an easy ride as well, resulting in the match progressing to penalty shootouts.

The game was settled during a penalty shootout played on Wednesday after both teams could not find the back of the net.

The Flamingos saw two of their penalties taken by Josephine Edafe and Comfort Folorunsho saved while Edet Offiong, Edidiong Etim, Miracle Usani, Shakirat Oyinlola, and Taiwo Afolabi scored from the spot.

Colombia claimed the victory after successful conversions made by Gabriela Rodriguez, Stefania Perlaza, Mary Alvarez, Linda Caicedo, Juana Ortegon, and Mary Espitaleta, while Yesica Munoz missed.

Meanwhile, Nigeria started the game much more threatening, but Colombia after overcoming instability witnessed in the early stages of the game recovered and managed to keep the opponents at bay.

The South Americans could have easily grabbed an opener in the 27th minute after Folorunsho failed to clear a threat and gave Orianna Quintero a chance to score, but the forward shot over the bar.

Another chance for Colombia went unconverted after Linda Caicedo delivered a cut-back, but Munoz could not find the back of the net inside the box as a stretched Nigeria defense breathed a sigh of relief.

The West Africans survived a late first-half threat when Colombia made their way past the backline, and although Rodriguez finally scored, the goal was ruled out for offside.

After surviving from going down courtesy of the offside flag, the Flamingos launched a counter-attack, but Colombia equally dealt with the challenge before both teams headed back to the tunnel for the half-time break.

A good recovery by Oyinlola saw Nigeria escape another danger after they lost the ball in the midfield with Munoz breaking through after winning the ball in midfield but was not given space to shoot past Faith Omilana who left her area in an attempt to close in on the free opponent as Oyinlola cleared the ball.

There was a nervy moment in Colombia’s area in the 55th minute when they could not deal with a freekick delivered from the left wing. Bisola Mosaku took advantage of the miscommunication by their opponent’s backline, but her shot was blocked by goalkeeper Ana Guzman.

Omilana came to the rescue of Nigerians once again when she repelled a shot from Caicedo, who easily found a way past a disjointed defence in the 73rd minute.

With penalties in mind, Linda Jiwuaku – who was Nigeria’s penalty shootout hero against the USA was brought in for Omilana in the 90th minute, but the tactical change did not prevent Colombia from advancing.

