JUST IN: Church owner impregnates 12yrs old female member in Ogun

The General overseer of The Light House Gospel church, Michael Abiodun, has been arrested by the Ogun police Command after he allegedly impregnated a 12 years old female member of his church (name withheld).

Abiodun, a 48-year-old man, has been detained by the command for defiling and impregnating the teenager in Oluwo, Owode Egba, in the Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

As gathered, the cleric was arrested by the Owode Egba divisional police headquarters after receiving information from the victim’s parents that the cleric was responsible for the Junior Secondary School (JSS) 2 student’s pregnancy.

Residents, on Friday, narrated that the victim’s mother joined the church while in search of solutions to her spiritual challenges which resulted in the death of two of her daughters.

After listening to the mother’s ordeal, Abiodun was said to have asked the troubled woman to send the teenager for prayers, in order to prevent the same calamity from befalling the girl.

Following the discussion, the teenager’s mother released the victim for the special prayer which the cleric promised would solve her challenges.

It was learnt that on getting there, the pastor, who was said to be married and blessed with three children, took the girl into a room within the church and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her which resulted in pregnancy.

Upon the information, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspected cleric was apprehended for interrogation.

During interrogation, Abiodun confessed to having committed the crime, adding that he was responsible for taking the victim’s virginity.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother claimed that she became aware of the pregnancy after seven months since her daughter was yet to start menstruating when the crime was committed.

The victim, who was delivered of a baby three months ago, informed the police that she was threatened by the Pastor of dare consequences if she informed anybody about what happened between them, and that was the reason she didn’t inform her mother.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

