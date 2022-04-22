JUST IN: Chrisland narrates how five students organise sexual game in Dubai

As the Lagos State Government and the state Police Command intensified investigations on sexual acts involving five Chrisland school students in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), the management of the school has disclosed that the act occurred during their last moment in the Arab nation.

The management added that the students perpetrated the acts in a room on the 11th floor after their teachers had mandated that they sleep early in other not to miss their early morning flight back to Nigeria.

It stated that after the teachers had ensured all students get into their rooms allocated to them, they went to their rooms to relay a bit before resuming their all-night monitoring, in other to ensure there were no lapses during their week-long stay in Dubai.

According to the management, within the time that the teachers went into their rooms and return for their nightly routine, the students left their rooms and converged at the location for the sexual game.

As gathered, the school, during the trip, allocated a room to three children in the hotel and the female students were allocated rooms on the fourth floor while the male students had the 11th floor booked for them.

MORE DETAILS SOON

