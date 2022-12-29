JUST IN: Chinese firm wins 4th Mainland bridge project bid

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, has picked the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC)- China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCCIG) as the preferred bidder for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

It added that MOTA-ENGIL (Nigeria and Africa), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, as the reserved bidder for the 37kilometres fourth mainland bridge project in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Ope George, disclosed this during a briefing at the PPP Office in Ikeja, on Thursday.

George explained that the bridge, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, would comprise of the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 kilometer/hour including the development of adjacent real estates.

He added that the Bridge, when completed, would become the second longest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

According to him, the 37kilometres project would be starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

“You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on 27th of November, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on 10th February 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants, and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage”, he added.

The Special Adviser restated that the Bridge will reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko, and Third Mainland Bridges while opening new areas of the City for future developments.

