JUST IN: Chimaev wins UFC middleweight title after defeating Du Plessis

Russian kickboxer, Khamzat Chimaev, has dethroned UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, through unanimous decision during dominant fashion at the United Center in Chicago, United States of America.

The 31-year-old Russian, who controlled the fight with more than 10 takedowns and spent most of the bout on top of South African, was awarded 50 points by the three judges as against Du Plessis who had 44.

Although Chimaev ensured that the takedown moments were accompanied with knees kicks and punches, but there were a few tense moments in the fifth round of the fight found during the early hours on Sunday.

During these tensed moments, Chimaev had to fight off a guillotine attempt – perhaps the only moment of danger he faced, as he improved his statistics in the category to 15 wins and zero defeats.

The crowd booed after a fight filled with wrestling and short on fisticuffs and kicks. Chimaev seemed unconcerned after the victory.

Responding after the fight, the Russian athlete described the victory as a happy moment, saying “I am Happy, happy always. And please brother ( referring to Dana White) get my money and save my money, brother.’’

Chimaev, meanwhile, praised Du Plessis, describing him as African Lion, adding “That guy is strong to the finish,, this guy had great heart.’’

Du Plessis, however, lauded Chimaev, saying “The man has incredible control on the top. He’s just like a blanket. I mean, it wasn’t a matter of strength. He wasn’t that physical. It’s almost as if he knew what your next (move) was going to be.’’

The 31-year-old South African failed to defend his UFC middleweight title for the first time in three tries as his record dropped to 23-3.

“At the end, I went for it, had the back. I could almost taste that victory. But big ups to (Chimaev), he beat me fair and square tonight. He was the better man.’’