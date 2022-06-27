JUST IN: Chief Justice of Nigeria resigns over health challenges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has been reported to have resigned from his position over alleged health challenges.

As gathered, Muhammad, who was said to have been battling an underlining ailment before assuming office as the head of the judges in the country.

It was learnt that the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, would be sworn in on Monday as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Muhammed was said to have resigned yesterday night after it became obvious that the office was affecting his health and could not function effectively.

The chief judge’s resignation came barely a week after 14 justices of the Supreme Court had written him a letter to lament the decrepit state of affairs in the apex court.

Justice Ariwoola was born on August 22, 1958.

He gained admission to study law at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife and bagged his bachelor of laws degree with honors in July, 1980. In July 1981, Olu Ariwoola was called to the Nigeria bar and got enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Solicitor and Advocate soon thereafter.

Justice Ariwoola was first appointed a Judge of Superior Court of record in Oyo State in 1992 from private legal practice. Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as Justice of Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu and Lagos Divisions.

He was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2011. He was a Justice of the Court of Appeal between 2005 and 2011 after having been elevated from the State High Court of Oyo State.

He is next in rank to the retiring Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Muhammad Tanko.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires in 2028.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

