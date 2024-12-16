26.4 C
Lagos
Monday, December 16, 2024
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Chiamaka Nnadozie wins CAF Best Goalkeeper award

0
7

Nigerian Super Falcon goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has emerged as the winner of the Confederation of Africa Football Women’s 2024 award following its performance during the year under review.

The talented Première Ligue club Paris FC goalkeeper, faced off with top African players, including Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga from Malawi, Sanaâ Mssoudy from Morocco, and Barbra Banda from Zambia.

Chiamaka, who bagged two nominations this season, received her trophy during the 2024 CAF award ceremony which took place at  Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

Previous article
EFCC arrests 192 foreign cybercrime experts, 600 other in  Lagos
Next article
JUST IN: Tinubu approves free train ride for Yuletide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.