JUST IN: Chiamaka Nnadozie wins CAF Best Goalkeeper award

Nigerian Super Falcon goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has emerged as the winner of the Confederation of Africa Football Women’s 2024 award following its performance during the year under review.

The talented Première Ligue club Paris FC goalkeeper, faced off with top African players, including Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga from Malawi, Sanaâ Mssoudy from Morocco, and Barbra Banda from Zambia.

Chiamaka, who bagged two nominations this season, received her trophy during the 2024 CAF award ceremony which took place at Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.