JUST IN: Chelsea player withdraws from England squad ahead 2025 Euros

England defender Millie Bright has made herself unavailable for selection for this summer’s Euros, saying she is unable to “give 100% mentally or physically”.

The 31-year-old withdrew from this month’s Nations League squad, with the Football Association saying the centre-back was taking “an extended period of recovery”.

Bright later cited burnout as the reason for her decision, after a season that saw her make 36 appearances in all competitions as Chelsea won the domestic treble of Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The Chelsea captain is the third high-profile England player to rule themselves out of the Euros – which are being hosted in Switzerland from 2-27 July – following the retirements of goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby in the past week.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Bright stated on Wednesday through a statement released on her official social media handle.

“Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I’m not able to give 100% mentally or physically.

“As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my team mates, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team.”

Bright added that she felt it was not “fair to take the place” of another player if they were ready to “give everything for the badge and country”.

Capped 88 times for England, Bright was captain when they were beaten by Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

She was a regular in the 2022 Euros squad, when the Lionesses won the tournament for the first time with victory over Germany at Wembley.

Manager Sarina Wiegman is set to name her 23-player squad for the Euros on Thursday, 5 June.