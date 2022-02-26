JUST IN: Chelsea owner, Abramovich, steps down, hands over club to trustees

Amid the criticism trailing Russia’s invasion of the Ukrainian territory, the English football club giant, Chelsea, owner, Roman Abramovich, has stepped down from his position and handed over the affairs of the club to trustees of the Chelsea Foundation.

Abramovich said that the club, in its present state, could operate solely without his input considering the structure he had built since he purchase the club about 20 years ago.

As gathered, the decision to relinquish his position came after he found himself in the spotlight over the last few days, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Chelsea owner announced his decision on Saturday in a statement released by the club’s management, to inform millions of fans globally of the new development.

The statement reads: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” Mr Abramovich said in a statement on Saturday.

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

Under the Russian oligarch, 55, after its purchase in 2003, the team has won every trophy available to them, including five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues, under his tenure.

An enigmatic figure seldom seen at Stamford Bridge in recent years, Abramovich has found himself in the spotlight over the last few days in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He is alleged to have links with Vladimir Putin – something he denies – and his ownership of Chelsea has been plunged into doubt in light of the severe sanctions imposed on the invading nation.

His daughter, Sofia, lashed out at the Russian president in a social media post on Friday, pinning the blame for the war in Ukraine solely on Putin rather than his subjects.

