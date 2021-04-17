Just In: Chelsea ends Man City’s four trophies chase, books FA cup final slot

Efforts by Manchester City football club to qualify for the second cup final under the current season, 2020/2021, has been cut short after the team suffered a 1-0 defeat during the F.A cup semi-final match against Chelsea football club.

The 1-0 defeats came following the goal scored by Moroccan and Chelsea forward, Hakim Ziyech, at the 55th minute of the game, ending all Manchester City hopes of lifting four trophies in the current season.

Chelsea would have increased the tally to two but the goal scored by Christian Pulistics was disqualified by the referee for offside in the game played at the Wembley stadium.

This loss for Manchester City came barely a week to the final of this seasons’ Carabao cup scheduled to be staged on April 25th against another London club, Tottenham Hotspurs.

Responding to the victory, Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel said: “I’m very happy and proud of the team. We played against one of the strongest teams in Europe. There’s a big gap between us in the Premier League but the target was to close the gap for 90 minutes here. We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half and an excellent half an hour in the second half.

“We’ve kept on pushing. The mentality and work ethic towards training is fantastic. I couldn’t be happier as a coach to be fighting with this team on the sidelines. It’s a very, very good moment. You see the structure and quality of the players and club. I play my part in this and try to keep the momentum going,” he added.