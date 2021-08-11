JUST IN: Chelsea defeats Villarreal, lifts second UEFA super Cup trophy

An English Premier League club, Chelsea, has lifted the 2021 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) super sup after defeating their Spanish opponent, Villarreal, 6-5 to clinch the trophy.

The English club goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, was the hero for the Blues during the shootout after denying 35-year-old Raul Albiol, opportunity to keep Villarreal in a sudden death game.

On like previous penalty shootouts encounters that ended in favour of their opponents, Chelsea, was prepared for the sudden death game, with the manager, Thomas Tuchel, ensuring that the match played on Wednesday at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, go in his favour.

The manager replaced Edouard Mendy with Arrizabalaga after it became obvious that there was no way they could turn the game around against the Yellow submarines of Spain.

Realising the depth of the Spanish team, Tuchel brought in Arrizabalaga after a shootout was required following a late equaliser from Gerard Moreno to cancel Chelsea’s forward, Hakim Ziyech’s first-half strike.

The referee, after neither team found the net again during normal or extra time, pointed to the penalty kick spot and Thomas Tuchel’s men held their nerve when it mattered the most to secure the win.

Chelsea lifted the second UEFA Super Cup trophy after losing all previous encounters played to increase their silverware cabinet in the competition they won 23 years ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

