JUST IN: Chelsea defeats Betis 4-1 to lift UEFA conference league trophy

English football giant, Chelsea, has lifted its first Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Conference league trophy after defeating their Spanish opponent, Real Betis, 4-1 during the final of the game.

With the victory, Chelsea became the first European team to lift all the UEFA trophies after lifting the Champions and Europa leagues trophies in previous seasons.

During the game played on Wednesday, Chelsea came from 1-0 behind to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final played in Warsaw, Poland.

With the Blues 25 minutes away from defeat in Wroclaw, Cole Palmer turned on the class to set up goals for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson with crosses from the right.

Fernandez nodded in from Palmer’s cross and Jackson then bundled in with his chest at the near post five minutes later.

Even when they were leading, the Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, brought in England forward, Jadon Sancho, who made it comfortable with a lovely curling finish from fellow substitute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s pass.

To ensure that the Spanish team concede defeat, another substitute, Moises Caicedo, added a fourth in injury time with a deflected effort from 20 yards out.

The Blues, as Chelsea is often referred to, had deservedly trailed at the break when Abde Ezzalzouli fired home following a pass by the classy Isco.

The turnaround win in Poland justified Enzo Maresca’s decision to put out his strongest XI in any Conference League game this season.

It makes the Blues the first team to win all five Uefa club tournaments – the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup and the defunct Cup Winners’ Cup.

And it brings to an end a remarkable run – with Chelsea the first foreign team to beat a Spanish side in a final since 2002.

Spanish teams had won the past 27 finals in men’s European club or international football to involve a side from that country.