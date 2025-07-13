JUST IN: Chelsea beats PSG 3-0 to lift FIFA’s club w-cup trophy

UEFA Conference League winner, Chelsea Football Club, has lifted the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Club World Cup after defeating the French club, Paris St-Germain (PSG), 3-0 during the final match of the tournament.

Chelsea, who were rated as the underdog, considering their performance en route to the final, surprised spectators as they denied PSG any access to play their preferred game pattern during the match.

The UEFA Champions League winner on Sunday could not match the speed and accuracy of the Chelsea team, led by England forward, Cole Palmer.

Palmer scored twice and set up a brilliant third goal for new signing, Joao Pedro, in a comprehensive 3-0 win over in-form PSG at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the first final edition of the newly expanded Club World Cup.

Palmer, 23, placed a low shot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 22nd minute after Malo Gusto ran in behind Nuno Mendes, adding a second with an identical shot from the edge of the box just eight minutes later.

Palmer’s defence-splitting pass allowed Joao Pedro to lob Donnarumma just before half-time to stun a team branded “the best in the world” by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca before kick-off.

In the second half Khvicha Kvaratskhelia immediately tested Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but his close-range save minutes later from Ousmane Dembele was even more impressive.

Substitute Liam Delap also had a good shot saved as PSG were left with too much of a mountain to climb after early misses by Joao Neves and Desire Doue when the scores were level in the first half.

The game was all but over on 85 minutes when matters got worse for the Parisians, as midfielder Joao Neves was sent off after a brief VAR check for pulling defender Marc Cucurella’s hair.

PSG manager Luis Enrique will also face questions after appearing to slap Chelsea forward Joao Pedro in ugly post-match scenes, with unused substitute Presnel Kimpembe having to pull away his coach.

Among the 81,118 people in attendance – the biggest of the tournament – was US President Donald Trump, who sat alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino as Chelsea took their earnings to about £90m as they became world champions.