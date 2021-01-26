Just In: Chelsea appoints Tuchel as team coach, targets EPL trophy

The management of the English club, Chelsea Football Club, has appointed former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, Thomas Tuchel, as the club’s new coach, barely 24 hours after terminating the employment of their former manager, Frank Lampard, over poor performance.

Chelsea said that the change was to restore the club’s pride and ensure that the team compete favourably for the premier league title and clinch the trophy.

In a statement released by the club on its official website on Tuesday, the management disclosed that Tuchel would take his first training session immediately and be in the dugout for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Wolves.

The club’s Director, Marina Granovskaia, added: ‘It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club”.

Tuchel, who has signed an 18-month contract with the possibility of an extension, said: ‘I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

‘We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!’

Tuchel moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half-year spell at French champions PSG, which came to an end last month and would be the first German to manage Chelsea.

He would be arriving at the club after guiding PSG to four major honours and the Champions League final during his time in the French capital.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons coaching in the Bundesliga, first with Mainz, where he led them into the Europa League, and then a successful period with Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup.

At Chelsea, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively.