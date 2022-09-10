JUST IN: Charles III officially becomes UK’s 13th monarch

In a bid to prevent any vacuum in the United Kingdom (UK) traditional institutions after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles III has been officially proclaimed the monarch of the entire kingdom.

He was made monarch by the Accession Council, a body made up of senior politicians, judges, and officials, proclaimed him as the monarch in the State Apartments.

Charles 111, who was made the 13th monarch of the kingdom, is the only son of late Queen Elizabeth after the throne became vacant.

The former prince of wales was made the kingdom’s official king on Saturday during a ceremony attended by scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and five of her predecessors, including Tony Blair, David Cameron, Theresa May.

The dignitaries joined different personalities that gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council, the event was the first time the historic ceremony has been televised.