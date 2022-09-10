JUST IN: Charles III officially becomes UK’s 13th monarch

In a bid to prevent any vacuum in the United Kingdom (UK) traditional institutions after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles III has been officially proclaimed the monarch of the entire kingdom.
He was made monarch by the Accession Council, a body made up of senior politicians, judges, and officials, proclaimed him as the monarch in the State Apartments.
Charles 111, who was made the 13th monarch of the kingdom, is the only son of late Queen Elizabeth after the throne became vacant.
The former prince of wales was made the kingdom’s official king on Saturday during a ceremony attended by scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and five of her predecessors, including Tony Blair, David Cameron, Theresa May.
The dignitaries joined different personalities that gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council, the event was the first time the historic ceremony has been televised.
He automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king joined them to make a personal declaration, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of a monarch.
“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said.
Speaking of his personal grief, he said: “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.”
The new king formally approved a series of orders — including one declaring the day of his mother’s funeral a public holiday. The date of the state funeral has not been announced, but it is expected to be around Sept 19.