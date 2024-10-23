JUST IN: Canadian lady bags 11yrs jail over drugs importation to Nigeria

A 41-year-old Canadian lady, Adrienne Munju, has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos for importing 74 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of synthetic cannabis weighing 35.20 kilograms into Nigeria.

Munju’s conviction followed her arraignment on two counts charge before Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court, Lagos by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The canadian lady was sentenced on Wednesday, barely 20 days after the NDLEA officials apprehend her at the terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos during the inward clearance of in-bound passengers on KLM flight at the ‘D’ Arrival Hall of the airport.

Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced Muju to the term of imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against her by NDLEA.

Before the ruling, prosecuting counsel, Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the illegal acts of the convict, contravened sections 20(1}(a) and 19 of the NDLEA Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the same Act.

Following her guilty plea, the prosecutor called his witness, Angela Mba, an Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics narrated how the Canadian was arrested with the illicit drugs, after which she tendered some exhibits, which include: two suitcases that were used in concealing the drugs, her Canadian passport, confessional statements, laboratory test analysis reports and samples of the illicit drug. All the tendered exhibits were admitted as Exhibits 1 to 13.

After reviewing the facts of the crime, the prosecutor urged the court to convict the Canadian as charged based on the evidence placed before the court, the exhibits tendered and the guilty plea of the defendant.

As a result, Justice Dipeolu after reviewing the facts of the case as submitted by Abu Ibrahim convicted the defendant as charged.

After listening to the allocutus by the defendant’s counsel, Justice Dipeolu sentenced Adrienne Munju to six years imprisonment on count one and five years on count two.

The judge however gave the convict an option of N50 million fine on each of the two counts, bringing the total fine to N100 million.

The two counts charge reads: “That you Adrienne Munju, Adult, Female, a Canadian, on or about the 3rd of October, 2024 during the inward clearance of in-bound passengers on KLM flight at the ‘D’ Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos without lawful authority imported 35.20 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, otherwise known as ‘Canadian Loud’, you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to Section 20(1)(a) and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act (NDLEA) Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you Adrienne Munju, Adult, Female, a Canadian, on or about the 3rd of October, 2024 during the inward clearance of in-bound passengers on KLM flight at the ‘D’ Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos without lawful authority knowingly possessed 35.20 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as ‘Canadian Loud’, you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to Section 19 of the National Drug Law ⁠Enforcement Agency Act (NDLEA) Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”