Just In: CAF unveils matchball for AFCON final

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, HAS unveiled a matchball for the final of the 2025 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, Morocco 2025.

CAF disclosed that the special matchball, a PUMA advanced Orbita 6 ITRI, which features gold accents has been scheduled for the game involving Senegal and hosts, Morocco, as a tribute for both sides who have made it into the trophy winning match.

The soccer body held that the round leather object features a striking design that incorporates traditional Moroccan zellij patterns which characterizes central star geometry, floral petal outlines and circular symmetry.

CAF, while making the disclosure on Friday, relayed that the ball seamlessly blends heritage with innovation, delivering performances standards required for elite-level competition while celebrating African culture.

Morocco and Senegal became eligible for the final after seeing off Nigeria and Egypt respectively in the semifinal. Both sides will face off at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah on Sunday by 9pm.

Both teams are aiming for their second title after winning it once, Morocco in 1976 and Senegal in 2021.