33 C
Lagos
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Sports

JUST IN: CAF postpones WAFCON 2weeks before kick-off

By Felix Kuyinu

0
6

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has postponed the 2026 edition of the Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, after weeks of uncertainty over the commencement of the competition.

CAF, in a statement on Thursday, officially informed that the tournament initially billed to begin on March 17 will now be held from July 25 till August 16 in Morocco.

The soccer body relayed that the new date was decided following consultations between CAF, FIFA and other key stakeholders involved in organising the event.

More Details later………..

Previous article
Army dislodges IPOB camp in Anambra, recovers ammunition
Next article
Shettima mocks ADC over glitches in e-membership registration

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.