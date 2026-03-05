JUST IN: CAF postpones WAFCON 2weeks before kick-off

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has postponed the 2026 edition of the Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, after weeks of uncertainty over the commencement of the competition.

CAF, in a statement on Thursday, officially informed that the tournament initially billed to begin on March 17 will now be held from July 25 till August 16 in Morocco.

The soccer body relayed that the new date was decided following consultations between CAF, FIFA and other key stakeholders involved in organising the event.

