Just In: Businessman, Harry Akande, passes on after brief illness

A former presidential aspirant and a prominent business mogul, Chief Harry Akande, has passed on at the age of 77 after a brief illness.

Akande, who is the Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Oyo State, was confirmed by the family to have died on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen.

The businessman’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by his son, Olumide Akande, on behalf of the family, and said that his father died in the early hours of the day.

Olumide, while describing the father as an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents, following a brief illness.

He added that his passing on was a huge shock to his immediate and extended family, friends, and associates that often seek his view and supports on issues.

Olumide, however, said: “his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future”.

Akande was born on March 3, 1943 and attended the Olivet Heights in Ibadan for his secondary education, before proceeding to the United States where he bagged his BSc in Accounts and Finance at Hampton University in 1967, and his MBA at the Northwestern University, Kellogg’s School of Management.