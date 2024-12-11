JUST IN: Business operations suffer setbacks after national grid collapses

Businesses and other activities have been grounded across Nigeria over lack of power supply following another collapse of the country’s national power grid, marking the 12th within the last 11 months in 2024.

Many businesses particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been forced to shutdown after power supply was cut off from their business premises.

The grid collapse was confirmed on Wednesday by the Nigeria’s National Grid and Jos Electricity Distribution Company through statements issued separately through their social media handle handles.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Jos Disco, Dr Friday Elijah, who disclosed that the collapse occurred at about 01:33 pm, assured customers that power supply would be restored immediately the grid is fixed.

He said: “The current outage being experienced within our franchise States is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid.

“The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred this afternoon at about 1333 hours of today, Wednesday, 11th December 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders.

“We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored back to normalcy. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better”.

