JUST IN: Buni remains APC chairman till after convention

Amid leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC) led by Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, has received the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari to remain in office and proceed with all arrangements for the convention scheduled for March 26th.

Aside from that, the President, as part of his support for Buni, has cautioned state governors on the platform of the party to refrain from utterances that could disrupt the APC structure across the country.

The president’s stance on the party’s leadership was expected to end the crisis rocking APC which had resulted in governors pitching their tent with different factions with some backing the Buni-led administration and others supporting Buni’s vice chairman, Sani Bello, to take over control and organise the convention expected to hold in another 10 days.

Buhari declared his support for the Buni-led committee on Wednesday after a meeting held in London, United Kingdom (UK) with the Yobe governor and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

In a letter personally signed by him, addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Buhari said the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the APC by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president also copied the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), the Acting Chairman of the CECC, Governor Sani Bello, the Director-General of the DSS as well as the Inspector General of Police.

According to him, since the party could not change the leadership of the CECC without infringing on the time limit set by INEC, and the fact that the current uncertainties and controversies “pose a real threat to the party,”

Announcing the content of the letter in a statement released by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president stressed that leadership of the CECC should immediately return to status quo ante.

– “All members of the Governors Forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeorpadise the transition to the convention;

– “The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee should accordingly be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned- unfailingly on 26th March, 2022.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

