JUST IN: Buhari’s top aide is backing Atiku on 2023 presidential election- Wike

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s top aides is currently giving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, adequate backing to ensure he wins next year’s poll.

Wike said that this president’s top aide switched his allegiance to Atiku after all efforts to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, does not get the party ticket failed.

The governor disclosed that the backing currently being received from the presidency was one of the major reasons PDP leaders have decided not to honour any of the agreements they had with him and other stakeholders in PDP after the presidential primary.

He stressed that the decision by PDP leaders to fulfill agreements made after the primary formed bases for his grievances against the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and Atiku.

According to him, part of the agreement was that the party chairman would resign if the presidential candidate emanate from his region ahead of the 2023 general election.

The governor, who made the revelation on Thursday while accompanying his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to commission staff quarters in one of the Rivers communities, argued that the resignation of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Walid Jibril, was not part of the agreement reached earlier.

While describing the roles of the party’s BoT chairman as advisory and not getting involved in the daily running of PDP, Wike noted that until Ayu resigns, he would not back down on his demand for equality and fairness within the opposition party.

He said: “We did not ask that the BoT of the party should resign. What we demanded is the chairman’s resignation because the BoT is just advisory to the party but the cure decisions are taken by the chairman and the presidential candidate.

“You cannot assign two major positions of the party to one region, that is not possible. This issue is not about Wike. What is important is that we all should fulfill promises made to the other person. I did not make any promises to the people but they did particularly Ayu.

“What has continued to affect the country today is that we have leaders that often do not fulfill promises made to the people. And asking the BoT chairman to resign is just that they have realised that they needed to fulfill their agreement.

“How can we be here and no one will represent the southern members during negotiation within the party. I know why members of the PDP are arrogant because they know that someone in the presidency is backing them. But what they did not understand is that the same person that has thrown his weight behind them (including our party’s candidate) backed a presidential aspirant for APC presidential primary in the country.

“It is funny that the person and his candidate failed, they could not defeat Tinubu. I will tell Nigerians at the appropriate time that person in the presidency who is backing the PDP ahead of the poll.

“It is funny that the PDP leaders were currently relying on this and that had made them become arrogant, refusing to accept other peoples’ positions on how to further bring progress to the party. I want to tell the leaders that they cannot be arrogant toward me about what I have.

“And the leaders have become arrogant and not ready to fulfill their promises to the people. You cannot be arrogant to me about what I have. Everyone is attacking me because I demanded that they should keep to their agreement with me and other members of the PDP”.

