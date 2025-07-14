JUST IN: Buhari’s family postpones burial over funeral arrangements

The family of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has postponed the burial rites for the ex-president to ensure adequate preparation for a state funeral to be coordinated by the Federal Government.

According to the family, the burial rites are scheduled to take place in Daura, Buhari’s hometown, on Tuesday, July 15, in Daura, Katsina State, at 2:00 p.m., barely two hours after the body arrives in the country through the Katsina airport.

The time is also to allow the Federal Government to complete the necessary documentation that would allow easy movement of the ex-president back to the country for burial.

Announcing the family’s decision on Monday, the Katsina state governor, Dikko Radda, disclosed that burial arrangements were finalized after a meeting with the former president’s family, saying arrangements have been made to fly the former president’s remains into Katsina on Tuesday by noon.

Furthermore, Governor Radda, speaking to correspondents, offered heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people and government of Katsina State to Buhari’s family and the entire nation, describing the former leader as a revered national figure.

“We pray Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus,” he said.

He also extended his sympathies to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying, “We also condole His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Bola Tinubu, over the passing of his predecessor. May Allah give us the strength to bear this great loss.”

Radda further assured that the state government is working closely with federal authorities and the bereaved family to organise a respectful and honourable farewell for the late statesman.