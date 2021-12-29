Just in: Buhari’s aide walks free from COVID-19 isolation center

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has left the isolation center after recovering from coronavirus in the country.

Shehu was certified free from the virus by medical experts barely four days after tests showed that he had contracted the virus while performing his duties for the president.

Through a statement released on Wednesday personally through his verified social media handle, Shehu commended all those that called him after medical experts diagnosed him of the virus.

“I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon, the president’s aide added.

