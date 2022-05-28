JUST IN: Buhari’s aide rejects Kano APC Rep. primary after losing ticket

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has publicly rejected the process and outcome of the primary election to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the House of Representatives seat for Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency in Kano State.
Ahmad said that the primary and its proceeds were filled with irregularities from the organisers that barred him after being cleared by the National Working Committee (NWC), his returning agents and supporters from gaining access to the election venue, even after they had shown all documents indicating that they were delegates.