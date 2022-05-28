JUST IN: Buhari’s aide rejects Kano APC Rep. primary after losing ticket

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has publicly rejected the process and outcome of the primary election to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the House of Representatives seat for Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency in Kano State.

Ahmad said that the primary and its proceeds were filled with irregularities from the organisers that barred him after being cleared by the National Working Committee (NWC), his returning agents and supporters from gaining access to the election venue, even after they had shown all documents indicating that they were delegates.

The former presidential aide stressed that the result announced by the electoral umpire was not validated by his agent and that the result was allegedly concocted and did not represent the wish of the people from the constituency.

Ahmad, according to the result announced after the primary, polled 16 votes against 106 recorded for the incumbent lawmaker, Abdullahi Gaya, by the electoral umpire.

Announcing his stance on the election on Saturday in a statement released by himself, the ex-aide to the president described the entire exercise as not a thorough reflection of what the APC stood for over the years.

According to the statement, I offered myself to serve my constituents as best I can and I would have been willing to accept whatever outcome if it was free, fair, and credible. I am sad to say that what ensued at the venue of the primaries highly threatens the credibility and integrity the APC has built over two political cycles. It is therefore a great disservice to my people and our great party, to be silent about such injustice. “To the best of my knowledge, election at the primaries stage requires delegates to cast their votes and a winner emerges with the majority votes. It, therefore, implies that there could not have been any voting process that occurred considering the majority of the delegates were neither allowed to vote nor even granted access to the venue. “No document that supposedly validates the election was signed by my agents because they were also denied access to the voting area. And on my arrival to the venue as an aspirant too, I was denied access to the voting area. My supporters who were around the premises for the primaries resisted the unjust treatment I was given and attempted insisting on my entrance into the voting area. “Like I have consistently been saying, my ambition is not worth anybody’s life or safety, so at that time, I believed the best action to take was to vacate the premises in order to douse the friction and for the safety of the majority delegates, my agents and my supporters who were being targeted by thugs”.

Ahmad, meanwhile, appealed to the party’s leadership to address the issues raised and correct the anomalies by asking that the exercise should be reorganised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

