Just IN: Buhari, Trump meet on phone, discuss coronavirus, economy

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with United State President, Donald Trump, on the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Confirming the conversation, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, disclosed that the meeting was on the request of President Trump and that the conversation between the leaders was cordial.

The minister noted that the meeting lasted for several minutes and that the discussion between the leaders was centered on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammed said: “During the meeting, President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“On his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

The minister further disclosed that President Trump, during the conversation, extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.