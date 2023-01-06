JUST IN: Buhari to lead campaigns across 10 states

Ahead of next month’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to attend and campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, in at least 10 states of the federation.

Buhari would be leading other chieftains of the party to campaign for APC flagbearer in Lagos, Sokoto, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Cross Rivers, Nasarawa, Ogun, Imo and Katsina States, his hometown.

The president, according to the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), would be concluding his tour in Lagos where the party is expected to have its grand finale of its rallies in the commercial capital.

APC PCC spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, who disclosed this in a statement announcing the revised campaign timetable released on Friday, said that the president would be available to wave the broom and mobilise voters across the 10 states.

According to the statement, in the latest Campaign Time Table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least ten States. The States are Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January; Kwara State on the 17th of January; Ogun State on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nassarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February”.

Buhari’s decision to rejoin the campaign has immediately sparked excitement in the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), with Keyamo describing the development as the president’s demonstration of personal commitment to the election of the party’s presidential candidate.

“The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great Party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanising our teeming members and supporters across the country.

“We urge our party faithful and supporters to turn out en masse, as usual, in the forthcoming campaign rallies. The zero hour is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

