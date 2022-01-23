JUST IN: Buhari, Super Eagles project bringing 2022 AFCON cup home

As the Super Eagles prepare to compete in the knockout stage of the 2022 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, President Muhammadu Buhari and the team have engaged in discussions on the need to win and bring the biggest football trophy in Africa back home.

The president and members of the team including the technical crew discussed expectations of Nigerians including the over four million citizens of the country residing in Cameroon, from the team comprising 27 players and how important lifting the trophy would inspire many youths to aspire for greatness.

As gathered, the discussion was initiated by the president and took place on Sunday, a few hours before the team’s encounter against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and the interaction was conducted via video conference from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Some of the team members that spoke during the discussion were the Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (retd).

Addressing the contingent in Garoua, Buhari, who mentioned two of the players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, by name, urged the Super Eagles to continue making Nigerians happy, not only by winning the second-round match but to eventually lift the trophy.

He said “You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud.”

The President applauded the good work being done by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, for providing welfare for the team, saying the country appreciates it. Responding, Eguavoen said: “We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning. On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much sir. “The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr. President, we also thank the Hon. Minister, and the NFF President. We are so privileged and want to promise that you should just relax, we’ll come out victorious. We won’t let the nation down.” Speaking on behalf of the 26 other players, Ahmed Musa appreciated the President for his encouragement and that the call would further motivate them to do more and get the trophy back to Nigeria. While noting that it is not easy to speak with the leader of a country, and they count themselves privileged, Musa said: “We will make Nigeria proud, now that we have the blessings of the father of the nation”. NFF President, Asaju Pinnick described the video conference as “a priceless privilege,” and thanked President Buhari and the nation at large for their prayers and support. He said under the current dispensation, Nigeria has won the Under 17 football tournament twice, “and we want to win the African Cup of Nations too.”

Olonisakin said the over 4 million Nigerians living in Cameroon have been giving robust support to the Super Eagles since they arrived Garoua, Cameroon, on January 5, “and they will continue to do so.”

