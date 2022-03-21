JUST IN: Buhari summons Imo Gov., minister, adviser over insecurity, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, over the spate of insecurity that had resulted in the attacks of Nigerian Police stations and home of National President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in the state.

Buhari has also summoned the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, as well as the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof. Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa, to discuss the frequent collapse of the national grid and economic challenges confronting the country.

The president’s directives were disclosed on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and added that the President was scheduled to meet separately with them.

Buhari is expected to receive a briefing on the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector, and the state of the economy and would possibly give directives on solutions to the challenges.

This is coming 24 hours after the President condemned the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledging to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

President Buhari also voiced concerns last week over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

