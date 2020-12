President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 appropriation bill of N13,588,027,886,175 into law, in a bid to fast-track completion of ongoing projects and programmes across the country.

Buhari signed the budget into law barely 10 days after the National Assembly passed and transmitted the appropriation bill for his assent.

The president signed the appropriation bill into law on Thursday at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

