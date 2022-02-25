Report on Interest
PoliticsTop Story

JUST IN: Buhari signs amended electoral act into law ahead 2023 poll

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed into law the Electoral Act amendment bill, to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opportunity to conduct prepare effectively for the 2023 general election across the country.

Buhari approved the bill sent to him by the National Assembly barely a week to the expiration of the window set by the constitution for the President to append his signature on it.

The short signing ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja was witnessed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

