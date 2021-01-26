Just In: Buhari sacks Buratai, others, appoints new service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new service chiefs after accepting the immediate resignation of the current service chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, and their retirement from service.

Others affected are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Buhari, through a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, listed the newly appointed service chiefs to include Major-General Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff.

Others are Major-General I. Attahiru appointed as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff, and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao appointed as Chief of Air Staff.

Furthermore, the president congratulates the outgoing service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country during their service to the nation and wished them well in their future endeavours.

He equally congratulated the new service chiefs and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities, particularly during such times the country was faced with insecurity challenges.