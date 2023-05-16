Just In: Buhari returns to Nigeria for exit conclusion

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom, to conclude his administration term in office.

Buhari returned to the country barely two weeks before the conclusion of his administration and the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The President’s aircraft, which landed on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, had departed the nation’s capital two weeks ago for the ceremony which took place on the 6th of May 2023.

Buhari was scheduled to return to the country after the coronation ceremony in London, but his spokesman Femi Adesina announced an extension of his stay in the UK by a week on the advice of his dentist.

