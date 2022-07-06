JUST IN: Buhari reshuffles cabinet, swears in seven new ministers

In a bid to ensure efficiency and accountability, President Muhammadu Buhari has reshuffled his cabinet and sworn in seven newly appointed ministers to replace members that resigned to contest the Presidential, Gubernatorial, National, and State Assemblies elections across the country.

The newly sworn-in ministers were: Henry Ikechukwu (Abia), Umana Okon-Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Ekuma Joseph (Ebonyi), Goodluck Obia (Imo), Umar Ibrahim(Kano), Ademola Adewole (Ondo), and Udum Odi (Rivers).

The adjustment in cabinet affected Adeleke Mamora, who was formerly minister of state for health, has been deployed to Science and technology while Mu’azu Sambo has been directed to resume at the Ministry of transportation after managing the country’s power.

Also affected by the President’s decision was Gbemisola Saraki, who has been asked to resume as the minister of state for mines and steel development ending over three years stinct in transportation.

The former minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has been deployed as the minister of state for Niger Delta and would be working with the newly appointed minister, Okon-Umanna who would oversea the ministry.

Umar EI-Yakub has been asked to resume as the minister of state for works, and housing, Goodluck Opiah as minister of state, education and Ekumankama Nkama as minister of state for health.

Others were Ikoh Ikechukwu is the new minister of state for science, and technology, Odum Udi as minister of state, environment and Ademola Adegoroye to replace Saraki as minister of state for transportation

The cabinet reshuffling and administering of Oaths to the new ministers were done shortly before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Also before the meeting, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary-General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, who died at the age of 63 yesterday hours after meeting with Buhari.

Meanwhile, physically in attendance is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also physically attending the meeting are Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The Head service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers, were attending virtually from their various offices in the country’s capital.

Those that resigned and were replaced includes Rotimi Amaechi, who was a former minister of Transportation; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah; and Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura.

