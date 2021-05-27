Just In: Buhari replaces late Attahiru with Yahaya

Following death of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, during last weekend’s ill-fated plane crash, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Until his appointment, Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter-terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named Operation HADIN KAI.

Confirming the development, the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the president approved Yahaya’s appointment.

“The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

“Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named Operation HADIN KAI,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that Attahiru and 10 other officers died after a military Beachcraft 350 aircraft conveying them to kaduna from Lagos State crashed last Friday.

The 11 personnel on board the ill-fated aircraft were said to have died few minutes after the plane, arriving from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, crash-landed on the airport runway.

Attahiru was born on August 10, 1966 and joined the military in 1984, before he rose through the rank to become the 21st Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army.

