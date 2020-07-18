Just In: Buhari renames Delta railway complex after former president

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that Agbor Railway Complex in Delta State should be renamed after former President, Goodluck Jonathan, as compensation for his contribution to the country’s development.

The Agbor Railway Complex, an operational hub for Itakpe-Warri line, was upgraded by the administration to reduce Nigerians reliance on roads for transportation.

Confirming the story, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in a statement on his official social media handle on Saturday, stated that the 276-kilometer facility links Warri in Delta state to Ajaokuta in Kogi state and would be open for public use soon.

Amaechi said: “Today, we continued test-run of our new coaches on the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line. We have named the largest station on this route – the Agbor railway facility and station after former President Goodluck Jonathan”.

The rail service has 12 stations with two located between Itakpe, Ajaokuta, and Warri and other stations include Eganiy; Adobe; Itogbo; Agenebode; Uromi; Egehen; Igbanke; Agbor; Abraka; Okpara and Ujewu stations.

The line, which was started in 1987, was built to move iron ore from mines around Itakpe to the steelworks at Ajaokuta but was abandoned for many years.