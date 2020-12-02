JUST IN: Buhari ready to face NASS over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari, has indicated that he would be addressing Nigerians on the rising insecurity across country through the citizens’ representatives at the National Assembly.

This is coming barely 24-hours after the lawmakers summoned the President to appear before the House and explain his administration plans and effort being taken to address issue of terrorists and terrorism in Nigeria.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that the President has agreed to appear before the lawmakers to brief the country actions being taken to end insecurity.

Briefing State House Corresponding after meeting Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Gbajabiamila said that a date has been agreed for Buhari to appear and that it would be made public.

Details shortly…