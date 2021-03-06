JUST IN: Buhari, Osinbajo receive COVID-19 vaccine shots, certifications

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have received Coronavirus vaccine dose and certification, as part of an effort to flatten the virus curve across the country.

Buhari and Osinbajo, who received the vaccine in a televised appearance less than 24 hours after medical officials took the shots, encouraged state governors to champion the campaign in their states and bring more people to accept the shots.

Speaking after the vaccine was administered on Saturday, Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, described the action of Buhari and Osinbajo as an act of leadership, saying, you have provided a lead for Nigerians.

The chairman further stated that their action has further proved Nigeria remains the best country in West Africa that has managed the virus effectively.

Mustapha added that the president and his vice receiving COVID-19 vaccine publicly has further shown that they have 100 percent believed in vaccine efficiency, saying, you have provided leadership.

The chairman, meanwhile, disclosed that plans have been intensified to bar anyone from traveling abroad or into the country without any certification.

According to him, very soon, people will not be able to travel without having the certificate to show that they are free of the virus before boarding the plane.

On the vaccine, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, explained that the vaccine would be administered on Nigerians with a narrow-gauge syringe, saying the choice is to ensure that it is painless when administered.

Ehanire added that the after-effect of the vaccine was that the patient could have mild pain on the spot where the vaccine is administered on the receiver.